David Moyes likely to mix it up for West Ham against Doncaster

West Ham boss David Moyes is likely to make several alterations to his side for their FA Cup fourth-round clash at home to Doncaster.

The Hammers have won their last four games in all competitions and Moyes will see the tie as a chance to rest some of his first-team regulars.

Forward Michail Antonio could be rested having played a lot of football despite only recently returning from a hamstring injury.

Arthur Masuaku (knee) is out while the likes of Darren Randolph, Ben Johnson and Andriy Yarmolenko will be pushing for recalls having started the third-round win at Stockport.

Doncaster travel to east London having won seven of their last eight matches.

Darren Moore’s side were 1-0 winners over Blackburn in the previous round as the Sky Bet League One outfit named a strong team at Ewood Park.

Captain James Coppinger (calf) will be missing for the visitors, with Joe Wright (calf) and Madger Gome (hamstring) also absent.

Reece James is available having served a one-match ban while Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules remains doubtful due to a hamstring complaint.