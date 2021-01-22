Millwall set to ring changes for FA Cup fourth-round clash with Bristol City

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett will make changes to his side for the FA Cup fourth-round tie with Bristol City.

The Lions have had three lengthy away trips in the Sky Bet Championship over the last week, so Rowett will rest some tired bodies.

Frank Fielding, Troy Parrott and Shane Ferguson are among those expected to come into the starting XI.

Defender Murray Wallace (broken foot) will to miss out again through injury, while Billy Mitchell and Connor Mahoney are unlikely to feature as they work their way back to full fitness.

Bristol City will be without Cam Pring as he is set for surgery on a hamstring injury.

The left-back is set for three months on the sideline because of the issue and joins fellow full-backs Jay Dasilva (shin) and Callum O’Dowda (hamstring) in the treatment room.

Jamie Paterson (groin) remains sidelined but the forward looks as though he will now be back quicker than expected before the end of the month.

Boss Dean Holden is contemplating making changes with a gruelling Championship schedule coming up.