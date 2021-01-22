Greg Leigh says Aberdeen are ready to respond to recent criticisms

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Greg Leigh believes Aberdeen players will look to harness any criticism and use it as a driving force against Motherwell on Saturday.

Derek McInnes and his players incurred the wrath of a section of the Dons support following the 4-1 defeat at Ross County last week which left them without a win in three Scottish Premiership matches.

The 26-year-old full-back is available again after being out since December 5 with a hamstring problem – “it has been difficult because obviously you want to be involved and you want to help” – and is hoping to help the Pittodrie side get back on track.

And despite the flak which has come their way, a win would lift the Dons over Hibernian and into third place in the table behind Rangers and Celtic.

The Jamaica international said: “After the (Ross County) game it was difficult one to take for everyone, players involved and not involved and we feel it was a very out of character result and one we need to look at it and put right.

“The mood is down and we know we have to pick it up.

“In any job you are going to get criticism and the main things that winners do is harness that, to harness people’s criticism and show them that they are wrong.

“We all believes last weekend’s result was a freak result and at the end of the day it is important that that we show why it was a freak result .

“No one like to be criticised, especially here, being at a big club the way we are, you are always liable for it if you don’t put in the performances and get the results.

“But we are here for a reason and we want to show why we are here.”