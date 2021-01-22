Oldham to plug gap after Danny Rowe departure as Marcel Hilssner eyes home debut

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Oldham manager Harry Kewell must plug the gap created by the departure of striker Danny Rowe for the visit of promotion-chasing Newport in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

Rowe, who failed to get on the scoresheet in the Latics’ 1-1 draw with Walsall last weekend, joined Bradford this week for an undisclosed fee which Kewell said was “too good to turn down”.

German midfielder Marcel Hilssner, who has joined Oldham on loan from Coventry, is set to make his home debut after making his bow at Walsall, while 24-year-old forward Marcus Barnes is available after signing a deal until the end of the season.

Oldham claimed a 5-0 victory in the corresponding fixture last season but have failed to win in their last four league matches.

Newport manager Michael Flynn is set to hand a debut to Luke Gambin following his arrival on loan from Colchester.

The 27-year-old winger, a Malta international, has agreed a deal until the end of the season and becomes the Exiles’ fourth signing of the January window.

Flynn was hoping to make at least two further signings to bolster his squad ahead of the trip to Boundary Park following the exit of all seven summer loan players but time is against him.

Newport, second in League Two and a point behind leaders Cambridge, travel to Oldham without midfielder Josh Sheehan, who is suspended after receiving the first red card of his career in last Saturday’s goalless draw with Salford.