Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn suspended for Newcastle clash

Aston Villa’s John McGinn is banned for Saturday’s Premier League visit of Newcastle.

The midfielder collected his fifth yellow card of the season in the 2-0 defeat at Manchester City, while boss Dean Smith will also serve a touchline ban having been sent off.

Trezeguet is available after recovering from coronavirus and a hamstring problem, Kortney Hause has been battling a foot problem while Wesley (knee) is out.

Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin is back in the squad for the trip to Villa Park after an eight-week Covid-19 lay-off.

The Frenchman, who last played against Chelsea on November 21, has trained this week after being particularly hard hit by a coronavirus outbreak, the after-effects of which have left defenders Federico Fernandez and Fabian Schar still struggling.

Midfielder Ryan Fraser is available after completing a one-match ban, but full-back Paul Dummett will miss out once again as he attempts to work his way back from a hamstring problem and central defender Ciaran Clark is a doubt with a calf injury.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Heaton, Steer, Cash, Konsa, Hause, Mings, Targett, Elmohamady, Engels, Guilbert, Taylor, Traore, Nakamba, Ramsey, Luiz, El Ghazi, Trezeguet, Grealish, Barkley, Davis, Watkins.

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Dubravka, Yedlin, Krafth, Lewis, Schar, Fernandez, Clark, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, M. Longstaff, S. Longstaff, Ritchie, Murphy, Fraser, Anderson, Hendrick, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Joelinton, Gayle, Carroll.