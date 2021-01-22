Billy Jones set for second Crewe debut against AFC Wimbledon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Crewe manager David Artell has a number of decisions to make before finalising his squad for the visit of AFC Wimbledon.

Defender Luke Offord is ruled out with a hamstring injury suffered against Bristol Rovers on Tuesday, although the problem is not as serious as first feared.

Harry Pickering was forced off in the same game with a back spasm and was being assessed following Friday’s training session, along with forward Mikael Mandron.

Billy Jones is available after the experienced defender rejoined the club on loan until the end of the season following Perry Ng’s move to Cardiff earlier in the week.

AFC Wimbledon manager Glyn Hodges could hand a debut to midfielder George Dobson, who signed on loan from Sunderland on Friday.

Hodges has no new injury concerns and hopes to have Ollie Palmer available again shortly following the striker’s recent injury.

Ben Heneghan is back in training after the hamstring injury which has kept him out since Boxing Day, but Hodges is wary of bringing him back too soon.

Terell Thomas is out of hospital after falling ill earlier this month but is some way from returning to action.