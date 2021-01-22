Ryan Jack returns from injury as Rangers take on Ross County

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is set for a double injury boost as Ryan Jack and potentially Kemar Roofe prepare to return against Ross County.

Jack is back after a two month lay-off with a troublesome knee problem while Roofe, who has not played since limping off with a quad injury against Celtic on January 2, will be assessed before the Staggies’ visit.

George Edmundson (hernia), Scott Arfield (ankle) and long-term knee-injury victim Nikola Katic remain out.

Stephen Kelly drops out of the Ross County squad for the trip to Govan, with the on-loan midfielder unable to play against his parent club.

Ross Stewart and Callum Morris could return after injury but Carl Tremarco is still a bit away.

New signing Mohamed Maouche has to self-isolate after returning from France while Tom Grivosti (hamstring) remains on the sidelines.