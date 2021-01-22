Neil Warnock has options ahead of Middlesbrough’s match against Blackburn

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has no fresh injury problems as he prepares for Blackburn’s Sky Bet Championship visit to the Riverside Stadium on Sunday.

Duncan Watmore and Britt Assombalonga were both back in the starting line-up for Wednesday’s 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest after being used only from the bench in the wake of the club’s Covid-19 outbreak, and they were joined by Jonny Howson as he stepped up his comeback from a hamstring injury.

Striker Ashley Fletcher is close to a return from the hamstring problem which has kept him out since September, while defender Grant Hall (thigh) is also making progress.

However, midfielder Marcus Browne is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a cruciate ligament injury to his left knee.

Blackburn striker Sam Gallagher is a doubt for the trip to Teesside as he battles a back problem.

Gallagher was hurt when he collided with advertising hoardings after coming on as a substitute in Rovers’ 1-1 draw with Stoke last weekend and has not been able to train since.

Elliott Bennett could return to the squad for the first time since October after recovering from ankle ligament damage and is likely, along with fellow midfielder Corry Evans, to see action with the club’s Under-23s as he builds up match fitness.

Full-back Amari’i Bell will travel having not made the squad against the Potters, but midfielder Joe Rankin-Costello is yet to resume training.