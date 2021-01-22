N’Golo Kante could return in a strong Chelsea line-up against Luton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Frank Lampard is expected to field a strong line-up for Sunday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie with Luton in a bid to spark Chelsea into form.

N’Golo Kante could be back after hamstring trouble, while Timo Werner may start having been on the bench for Monday’s 2-0 loss at Leicester.

Billy Gilmour could step into midfield, with the young Scot pushing hard for a start.

Tino Anjorin could be one of few academy youngsters to step into the matchday squad.

Dan Potts could start at centre-back for a Luton side looking for another big performance.

Left-back Potts could shift across if the appeal against Tom Lockyer’s red card is unsuccessful.

Lockyer was sent off in stoppage time in Luton’s 1-0 loss at Brentford, with boss Nathan Jones frustrated at the nature of the dismissal.

Kal Naismith could step in at left-back to complete the reshuffle if required.