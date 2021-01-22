Gareth Ainsworth confirms Wycombe can fulfil FA Cup tie with Tottenham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth has confirmed he has enough players to fulfil his side’s FA Cup fourth-round tie with Tottenham.

The Chairboys have not played for the last two weeks due to a coronavirus outbreak, seeing games against QPR and Sheffield Wednesday called off, and they only returned to training on Thursday.

Ainsworth did not reveal details of how many of his players were affected by the virus, but said he will have to assess a couple of them before Monday night’s game.

There are also a couple of unnamed injuries, while Anthony Stewart (knee) is still missing.

Tottenham have doubts over Matt Doherty, Serge Aurier and Dele Alli.

Doherty has an unspecified problem, Aurier has been feeling unwell and Alli has an issue with a tendon which has stopped him from training.

Giovani Lo Celso is the only definite absentee with a hamstring problem.

Boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed he will rotate his team at Adams Park but will take a full-strength squad.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Gazzaniga, Tanganga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Fernandes, Ndombele, Moura, Vinicius, Alli, Lamela, Bergwijn, Son, Kane.