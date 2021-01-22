Cheltenham defender Chris Hussey a doubt to face Manchester City

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cheltenham defender Chris Hussey is a doubt for their FA Cup tie with Manchester City.

The 32-year-old has been nursing a foot injury and was forced off in the first half of Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Newport.

Goalkeeper Scott Flinders is also a doubt with a bruised bone in his leg and defender Lewis Freestone may miss out too with a toe problem.

Boss Michael Duff also confirmed several players will be assessed after a few knocks following the Newport game.

Manchester City will be without Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.

The midfielder was withdrawn just before the hour mark in the midweek Premier League win over Aston Villa and scans on a muscular complaint have shown he will be sidelined for between four and six weeks.

Kyle Walker suffered an impact injury in the Villa game and he is also set to miss out although City manager Pep Guardiola is optimistic about the full-back’s availability after the trip to the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

Nathan Ake is still not ready to return while fellow defenders Aymeric Laporte and Eric Garcia are back in training but striker Sergio Aguero revealed on Thursday he is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.