Burnley continue to revel in victory at Liverpool – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 22.

Football

Fair to say Burnley were still enjoying their first win at Anfield since September 1974.

Good morning, Clarets. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/ulEtaP6Vx7 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 22, 2021 𝓒𝓸𝓸𝓵 as you like… ❄️ #AB10 pic.twitter.com/0eddalDKUD — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 22, 2021 Two milestone results, one year apart. This team. 💪 pic.twitter.com/uaJfALeezy — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 22, 2021

As was arguably their most famous fan…

Lads, I try not to drink during the week these days…but I feel like cracking open a cold one and just pouring it all over my face and bare chest!! GET IN!! UP THE CLARETS!! #HappyPlace pic.twitter.com/rmNzd7lm9e — Jordan North (@jordannorth1) January 21, 2021

James Milner urged Liverpool to stick together after the defeat.

You’ll Never Walk Alone is more important than ever right now. No good comes from feeling sorry for ourselves and excuses won’t help. It’s on us, all of us,to fight our way back.We’re at our strongest when we are one force- players & supporters, TOGETHER 💪#UnityIsStrength #YNWA pic.twitter.com/IKWurvZSFL — James Milner (@JamesMilner) January 22, 2021

Gary Neville didn’t need many words.

A proud moment for Mat Ryan.

Signing for the club you grew up supporting as a kid ✔️ @Arsenal Buzzing to be beginning this new chapter and will give everything I’ve got to contribute to the first club I ever loved. pic.twitter.com/IUohEjFKVK — Maty Ryan (@MatyRyan) January 22, 2021

England remembered Sir Alf Ramsey.

Today we remember Sir Alf Ramsey, our @FIFAWorldCup-winning manager, who was born on this day in 1920 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GtxY8eiYhc — England (@England) January 22, 2021

Not a bad deal.

Tottenham celebrated former defender Jonathan Woodgate’s 41st birthday.

Southampton’s Shane Long celebrated his 34th birthday.

Chelsea wished former defender Frank Leboeuf a happy 53rd birthday.

Zlatan has still got it.

Cricket

James Anderson was back with a bang.

Strictly memories for Michael Vaughan.

Morning all … We are back in the @bbcstrictly production studios … Send us your pics and where you are listening from !! #SLvENG @bbctms pic.twitter.com/Wc6dR7ywDu — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 22, 2021

A blistering innings from Alex Hales.

HALES HUNDRED! 💯 The @ThunderBBL dynamo brings up his first BBL century off just 51 balls! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/aDTWoTOSLe — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 22, 2021

Prompting calls for him to be given another chance with England.

Come on … He deserves to get another chance … time should be a great healer … @AlexHales1 has just struck 100 off 51 balls … #BigBash #England — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 22, 2021

Megan Schutt liked her new cap.

Thank you @ICC 🙌🏼 incredibly special to be picked amongst the greats! Lucky red is my colour 💁🏼‍♀️🏏 pic.twitter.com/rVGZbTZJiN — Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) January 22, 2021

Formula One

Williams turned the clock back 21 years as Jenson Button joined in a senior advisor role.

They grow up so fast, don't they! 24th Jan, 2000: @JensonButton confirmed as an @F1 driver for Williams 👊 22nd Jan, 2021: Rejoins the team as Senior Advisor 🙌 pic.twitter.com/vAYL5qYdEQ — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) January 22, 2021

Fellow Brit George Russell will be working with him.

Had me worried for a second there JB! 😂 Welcome back mate, looking forward to working with you 🙌 https://t.co/1WwHJmHw6P — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) January 22, 2021

Snooker

Neil Robertson showed off his shiner.

Back practising. Hopefully the eye recovering well from when I told Alexander his new bed time is 8:30pm. He now goes to bed when he wants😁 pic.twitter.com/TRGIagfS6u — Neil Robertson🌱 (@nr147) January 22, 2021

The Captain was in the cockpit.