Exeter get back on track with win over Stevenage

Exeter picked up their first win since December 12 by beating Stevenage 3-1 at St James Park to get their League Two promotion challenge back on track.

Archie Collins and Matt Jay gave the Grecians a 2-0 lead and, despite Elliott List pulling a goal back for the visitors, Ryan Bowman sealed the win late on.

Stevenage started well with Danny Newton seeing his shot saved by Jonny Maxted, but Exeter went in front after 10 minutes when Collins surged forward from midfield and lashed a fine shot that flew in off the underside of the crossbar from 20 yards.

It was a match of few opportunities, although substitute Matty Stevens fashioned an opening and shot goalwards for Stevenage, but he was denied by a superb one-handed save by Maxted.

Exeter responded with Jay curling one wide with his left foot and the diminutive striker made it 2-0 in the 79th minute with a brilliant half volley from 20 yards, his 12th goal of a productive season.

Stevenage pulled a goal back two minutes later as Exeter failed to clear a corner and List side-footed into the corner of the net to give the away side hope.

However, Bowman made it 3-1 after 85 minutes when Nicky Law picked him out with a brilliant reverse pass that he lofted over the keeper and into the net.