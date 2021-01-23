Scunthorpe claim local bragging rights with victory over struggling Grimsby

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scunthorpe ended a run of three successive League Two defeats with their biggest home victory of the season, beating Lincolnshire rivals Grimsby 3-0.

Two excellent Abo Eisa finishes and a scrappy goal from Ryan Loft earned the Iron a victory which moved them away from the relegation zone and left Grimsby in it.

Eisa fired the hosts in front from a perfectly-struck 14th-minute free-kick, awarded after he had gone to ground right on the edge of the box.

Grimsby struggled to create much going forward and they fell two behind six minutes before the break when they failed to deal with Alex Gilliead’s inswinging free-kick and Loft prodded in following a scramble.

Mariners manager Paul Hurst made a triple substitution at the break and his side were brighter as a result in the second half, with Luke Spokes tamely firing at Mark Howard from 18 yards.

Scunthorpe, though, continued to hold the upper hand and when put through on goal in the 65th minute, Eisa made no mistake, rolling the ball into the bottom corner.

Eisa was denied a hat-trick late on by James McKeown’s low save.