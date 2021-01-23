Sutton up to second after seeing off 10-man Eastleigh

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sutton are second in the Vanarama National League after seeing off 10-man Eastleigh 3-0 at Gander Green Lane.

After 30 minutes of tussling, Cav Miley’s dismissal for a challenge on Craig Eastmond swung the game in Sutton’s favour.

Rob Milsom hammered home the resulting free-kick and three minutes before the break David Ajiboye ran into the Eastleigh box and slotted in a second.

Sutton continued to boss proceedings after the break and, looking for a goal to kill off the game, Tobi Sho-Silva headed over a Will Randall cross in the 68th minute.

That killer blow would come moments later when Eastmond took full advantage of visiting goalkeeper Joe McDonnell straying off his line to try and fail to clear the ball.