Aldershot enter play-off picture after edging seven-goal thriller at Wealdstone

Aldershot moved into the Vanarama National League play-off picture with a 4-3 victory at Wealdstone, where five of the goals were scored in an entertaining first half.

Jon Nouble fired Aldershot ahead with seven minutes on the clock but Wealdstone levelled through Dennon Lewis (19) and Alex Dyer (28) then put the home side in front.

Aldershot regained the lead just before half-time following further goals from Jermaine Anderson and Chike Kandi.

Josh Rees got Aldershot’s fourth with 15 minutes to go but a penalty from Moses Emmanuel five minutes later set up a tense finish.

That was the end of the scoring as Aldershot held on for a thrilling 4-3 win.