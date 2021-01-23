Halifax hit back to beat Bromley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Halifax consolidated their place in the National League play-off positions after a 2-1 comeback win at fellow top-seven hopefuls Bromley.

The hosts went ahead in the 15th minute through Michael Cheek, who converted his fifth goal in six games from the penalty spot after Kieran Green fouled him in the box.

Halifax drew level seven minutes later, also from the spot, with Luke Summerfield scoring from 12 yards after Mark Cousins spilled Jeff King’s cross and then brought down debutant Tahvon Campbell.

The visitors went ahead three minutes after the interval when Jamie Allen finished after a mistake at the back from Kory Roberts.

Cheek hit a post from outside the box for Bromley, who were reduced to 10 men for the final 23 minutes after Liam Trotter was sent off for a tackle on Danny Williams.