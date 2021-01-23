Jamie Reid makes difference for Mansfield in narrow victory at Southend

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jamie Reid fired in-form Mansfield to a fifth successive Sky Bet League Two win as he bagged the only goal in a 1-0 triumph at Southend.

Reid tapped home from close range in the 64th minute after a low effort from Jordan Bowery had been pushed out into his path by Shrimpers goalkeeper Mark Oxley.

Southend remain bottom of the table and very rarely threatened against the Stags, but Simeon Akinola did see a first-half effort saved by visiting goalkeeper Aidan Stone.

In reply, Reid’s volley was blocked on the line by Shrimpers midfielder Timothee Dieng before Oxley was quick off his line to deny George Lapslie.

The Stags were not to be denied however, and Reid’s fourth goal of the season extended their winning run.

Harry Charlsey then curled over from the edge of the box but one goal was enough to win an uneventful encounter and Southend’s misery was compounded six minutes from time when Dieng was shown a second yellow card for an off-the-ball incident.