AFC Wimbledon end losing run with point at in-form Crewe

AFC Wimbledon ended a five-game losing run as they earned a point in a 1-1 draw at in-form Crewe.

Joe Pigott’s early header was cancelled out by Oli Finney’s thunderous strike for the Railwaymen, who were not at their best but extended their unbeaten run to 10 games.

The Dons’ direct play paid dividends against a home defence hit by injuries, with Billy Jones playing his first game since arriving back at the club on loan from Rotherham.

When Crewe goalkeeper Dave Richards failed to reach Cheye Alexander’s cross at the back post, Pigott won the aerial battle to nod in a simple opener after 70 seconds.

David Artell’s side came roaring back and Sam Walker kept out an effort from Finney before Omar Beckles looped a header over.

Finney showed a predatory instinct to level in the 31st minute, moving in to thrash the ball high into the net after veteran defender Jones’ lofted cross came back off the far post.

Crewe were living dangerously when Alexander’s superb angled drive came back off the crossbar and a shot from Ryan Longman flashed past the far post.

Richards redeemed himself after the restart when turning around Pigott’s set-piece header which looked like it was destined for the bottom corner.

At the other end, Walker palmed away a blistering shot from Owen Dale.

Crewe pressed for a winner and Middlesbrough loanee Stephen Walker was unmarked from a corner but failed to get power behind his finish and Glyn Hodges’ side held on for a point they deserved.