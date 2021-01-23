Josh McQuoid header seals rare Weymouth victory against 10-man Hartlepool

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Weymouth turned the form table on its head as they won for the first time in 10 matches against high-flying Hartlepool.

Pools, who went into the game on the back of four straight wins, had the first chances of the game, with Luke Armstrong seeing a near-post effort saved before goalkeeper Ethan Ross tipped away the in-form striker’s header.

Nicky Featherstone flicked a header wide and Ross denied Hartlepool forward Rhys Oates before Weymouth took the lead five minutes before the break when Ollie Harfield’s free-kick was powered home by the head of Josh McQuoid.

Gavan Holohan’s acrobatic effort hit the side-netting and Oates dragged a shot wide when well placed as Hartlepool went in search of an equaliser in the early stages of the second half.

Dave Challinor made a triple substitution on the hour, with Luke Molyneux, Luke Williams and Mason Bloomfield coming on and the latter was immediately involved, forcing a fine save from Ross.

Molyneux lasted just 11 minutes before he was sent off for a high foot and the home side comfortably held on for a valuable three points.