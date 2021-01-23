Matty Taylor bags a brace against former club as Oxford beat Bristol Rovers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Matty Taylor struck a double against his old club to fire Oxford to a sixth straight win as they beat Bristol Rovers 2-0 in League One.

Taylor scored in each half to take his season tally to 11 as the hosts followed up a midweek EFL Trophy win with a fifth successive league victory.

The U’s lost midfielder Marcus McGuane to a leg injury early in the match but it did not appear to hamper them as they largely dominated play.

They took the lead in the 32nd minute. Centre-backs Rob Atkinson and Elliott Moore combined with two headers following a corner, and Taylor finished off with a flicked shot after staying onside.

It took until the start of the second half for Rovers to engineer a first real sight of goal, when Abu Ogogo poked an angled shot wide.

Top scorer Taylor added a second in the 73rd minute, beating an ineffective offside trap to run on to Liam Kelly’s ball over the top and score.

Brendan Hanlon forced a smart fingertip save out of Jack Stevens as Paul Tisdale’s men tried to respond, but they ended well beaten.