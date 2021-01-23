Notts County hold leaders Torquay

Something went wrong - please try again later.

National League leaders Torquay were held to a goalless draw at Notts County.

Both sides struggled to create chances in a game lacking in inspiration, but the point was still enough to move Torquay nine clear of Sutton and Hartlepool at the top of the table, although the former have three games in hand.

The visitors went into the game looking to bounce back from defeat to Yeovil in their last National League game, only their third loss in 17 games this season.

They edged a tight first half but were unable to test Sam Slocombe in the County goal, with Ben Whitfield’s cross which deflected off Connell Rawlinson and almost caught out the keeper as close as they came.

Whitfield was involved in Torquay’s most promising situations in the second half too. His ball into the area shortly after the hour mark just evaded Josh Umerah.

Whitfield then did pick out Umerah with a left-wing cross after a fine run down the flank only for the forward to head wide.

Umerah was also unable to convert from a Connor Lemonheigh-Evans cross as County held on for a point.