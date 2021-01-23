Oldham secure first win since December against Newport

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Oldham secured their first win in over a month as they defeated 10-man Newport 3-2 at Boundary Park.

The Latics’ last victory was at Newport, who themselves are now winless in seven Sky Bet League Two games, on December 19.

Newport struck early when Jake Scrimshaw was perfectly placed to nod home a precise cross from debutant Luke Gambin.

Oldham levelled after eight minutes when Newport keeper Tom King punched Dylan Bahamboula’s cross into the path of Davis Keillor-Dunn, and he steadied before driving home.

Newport skipper Joss Labadie was red-carded after 15 minutes after swinging an arm into the face of Marcel Hilssner.

Oldham struck again when Bobby Grant slotted in a rebound after King could only parry Conor McAleny’s shot, only for Gambin to make it 2-2 with a super left-footed effort from 20 yards.

Hilssner fired a 30-yard effort inches over the top, before Oldham did get a third goal in the 74th minute.

Newport defender Mickey Demetriou could only turn a cross from Oldham debutant and skipper Nicky Adams past King and into his own net from close range.

Bahamboula skied a late spot-kick after King had upended McAleny, but Oldham hung on.