Andrew Shinnie’s late equaliser earns Charlton a draw against Swindon

Substitute Andrew Shinnie saved the day for Charlton as they fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Swindon at The Valley in Sky Bet League One.

A shot from Jake Forster-Caskey in the 90th minute ricocheted off the defence and fell kindly for Shinnie to slot the late equaliser home.

The Addicks almost scored in the opening moments when a weak Swindon back pass was collected by Ronnie Schwartz, whose low effort bounced off the far post.

Then, with just five minutes on the clock, hesitant defending from Adam Matthews allowed Hallam Hope to skip past the right-back and blast the opener through goalkeeper Ben Amos.

Matthew Palmer then beat Liam Millar to a loose ball and drove Town’s second beyond Amos, via a deflection, with just their second shot on target after 39 minutes.

The hosts pulled one back on 57 minutes when Chuks Aneke headed home Millar’s floated cross from close range, and the striker was denied a second by the crossbar 10 minutes later beroe Shinnie’s late equaliser.