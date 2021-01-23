Morecambe back into play-off position after beating Colchester

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Morecambe moved back into the Sky Bet League Two play-off spots with a fine 3-0 victory over Colchester at the Mazuma Stadium.

Goals from Adam Phillips, Toumani Diagouraga and John O’Sullivan gave the Shrimps the points against a Colchester side who were reduced to 10 men just before the hour when skipper Harry Pell was sent off for an off-the-ball incident.

Morecambe’s opener came in first-half injury time when Carlos Mendes Gomes produced a superb defence-splitting pass for Phillips to run on and round Dean Gerken before slotting the ball into the empty net.

They doubled their lead after 58 minutes when substitute Diagouraga provided the finishing touch to a fine move as he turned home an O’Sullivan cross from 12 yards.

A minute later Pell was sent off for lashing out at Ryan Coney and the home side took advantage of the extra player with O’Sullivan sliding home a Phillips cross from just inside the area.

Colchester had long spells on top in the first half and Callum Harriott was unlucky to see a 27th-minute shot hit the right hand post.

Tommy Smith was also unfortunate to hit the woodwork with a close-range header from a corner in the 39th minute.