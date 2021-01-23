Akwasi Asante scores a brace as Chesterfield take the win over Wrexham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Akwasi Asante double sealed Chesterfield a 2-1 National League victory against Wrexham.

Asante wasted little time in handing his side the advantage, picking up a Jak McCourt ball in the ninth minute and firing it on the volley into the back of the net.

A shot from the visitors’ Jordan Davies was then deemed to have clipped McCourt’s hand, with the away side awarded a penalty that was duly converted by Luke Young in the 20th minute.

Asante then connected with a Liam Mandeville cross in the 89th minute for his second of the game to secure his side’s win.