Dagenham & Redbridge complete late comeback to snatch win against King’s Lynn

King’s Lynn threw away a two-goal lead as their three-game unbeaten Vanarama National League run was ended by Dagenham & Redbridge’s late 3-2 comeback victory.

After an Adam Marriott shot crossed the line but was deemed offside, the visitors eventually took the lead in the 31st minute when Michael Gash found Alex Kiwomya and drove the ball into the bottom corner.

Kiwomya was then replaced by Sonny Carey due to injury, but Gash involved himself again in the third minute of first-half stoppage time when picking up a Cameron King cross and doubling his side’s advantage.

Callum Reynolds clawed one back for the hosts when he headed home in the 72nd minute, with Andrew Eleftheriou finding an equaliser six minutes later to bring his side back in to the reckoning.

Dagenham looked to have missed a golden opportunity to seal victory when Mitch Brundle was unable to convert an 89th-minute penalty, but the midfielder snatched all three points with a match-winning effort in stoppage-time.