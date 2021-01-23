Josh Hancock snatches Altrincham victory at Barnet

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Josh Hancock’s last-gasp strike snatched Altrincham a 2-1 victory against National League strugglers Barnet.

JJ Hooper opened the scoring for the hosts in the 14th minute, breaking forward as Altrincham players appealed for a penalty at the other end and slotting the ball past Tony Thompson.

The visitors equalised in the 35th minute when winger Matty Kosylo collected the ball on the edge of the box and fired it into the bottom corner.

Hancock grabbed a dramatic winner in the first minute of stoppage time, taking an Andy White pass and striking the ball home.