Leaders Cambridge held by Bradford

Bradford’s first game in 25 days ended in a 0-0 draw at League Two leaders Cambridge.

The hosts suffered a setback after 13 minutes when goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov hurt his shoulder when saving from debutant Danny Rowe and had to be replaced.

Cambridge dominated for long spells of the first half, with Paul Mullin seeing his effort from the edge of the box well tipped over by Sam Hornby area 21 minutes.

Eight minutes later Mullin missed the target from just outside the six-yard box following Kyle Knoyle’s pull back before seeing an angled drive saved by Hornby’s leg.

Seconds before the interval Mullin ran through on goal from Wes Hoolahan’s pass before being denied yet again by the goalkeeper.

Five minutes after the break Rowe hit a swerving effort from distance which required a good save from substitute keeper Callum Burton.

Bradford came agonisingly close to a winner after 74 minutes as Gareth Evans saw his shot hit the far post and run along the line before bouncing away off the other post.