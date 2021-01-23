Lee Johnson feels Sunderland deserved win despite nervy finish against Shrews

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson thinks his side deserved to dig out three points at home against Shrewsbury after suffering disappointment in previous matches.

The Black Cats edged ahead in the 18th minute when Charlie Wyke headed in his 14th goal of the season during the home side’s strongest period of the game.

That proved to be decisive because Sunderland could not add a second and Shrewsbury, back in league action after a Covid-19 outbreak at the club, were unable to find a way back.

Johnson’s side moved up to seventh in League One, in touch with the play-off places, just days after suffering a loss to Plymouth at the Stadium of Light.

Beating Shrewsbury meant it was a first home league win since November 3 for the men from Wearside.

Johnson said: “The first 35 minutes we were outstanding, when we can put together that for the 96 minutes or whatever I will be happier. They had to dig in.

“We made it a battle in the end but it is another game where we have been a little nervous, nervy, in the end. It’s not the easiest scoreline when you go in at half-time one up.

“We have kept a clean sheet and we have got a couple of players back to fitness, so after the tough defeat we had, given the balance of play that night, we felt we have the right to win after a scruffy 45 minutes.

“I don’t think we were ever under a massive threat, we were quite big today, solid. We were strong.

“We dealt with the pressure well, we had good defensive protocol from the back four. The bit we did well was manage the last six minutes well.”

Shrewsbury had won four of five unbeaten games before the Covid-19 break in football for the squad and manager Steve Cotterill was not at the Stadium of Light because he is recovering from the illness.

And Shrews’ stand-in boss Aaron Wilbraham felt his side were unfortunate not to leave Wearside with the points.

He said: “We deserved something out of the game. Sunderland started brightly, we matched them for effort. In the last 15 minutes of the first half and at the start of the second half we were camped in their half. We had a few decent chances. They were lucky to get away with three points.

“The break (for coronavirus) was difficult for the squad. We have it behind us now, we had the Southampton game to prepare, so no excuses on that front.

“Just from the hunger side of it, I was really proud. We were the only team who looked like scoring. We have to go again on another day.”