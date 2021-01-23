Karl Robinson: They called Matty Taylor ‘Snake’ – and they couldn’t handle him

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson saluted his two-goal hero Matty Taylor after his double against former club Bristol Rovers secured a 2-0 win.

Taylor, who left Rovers for rivals Bristol City in 2017, struck in each half to take his tally for the season to 11.

Victory extended Oxford’s winning run in League One to five matches – six in all competitions – and ended a run of six successive Rovers wins at the Kassam Stadium.

Robinson said: “They called him ‘The Snake’… well, The Snake was slithering in the box, they couldn’t handle him. He showed what he is all about – scoring goals.

“It’s been a long time since we beat Bristol Rovers here, and I’ve been told that the last time we went on such a long run of winning games was back in 1994. So we keep on breaking records, which is very pleasing.

“Our own performance levels were as good as I have seen from us all season. And we saw the game out at the end very well too.

“Bristol Rovers have got good players and are managed by a good manager, so how controlled we were against them was very pleasing.

“Over this recent winning spell we haven’t conceded many goals. That is giving us a tremendous platform to go forward.

“It’s very important for me now that we build on this squad. You should always look to build when you are doing well.”

Oxford suffered a blow early on when midfielder Marcus McGuane was carried off on a stretcher with a bad thigh injury.

Robinson said: “Marcus started off as our best player, as he has been in a lot of games recently.

“We won’t know how bad his injury is until he has a scan. But being able to bring on someone like Cameron Brannagan was great from my point of view.”

Bristol Rovers boss Paul Tisdale was unhappy with his side’s display.

“I did say a few things at half-time but what is said in the dressing room stays there,” he said.

“They did respond after half-time but it was too late, we were a goal behind.

“We were off the pace, and you have to hold your back line if you want to keep the ball out of the net and get something out of games.

“It wasn’t good enough from us today. We have lost other games but in those ones we have competed and not been far away.

“This was the first one I feel very disappointed because we haven’t competed and been close.”

Tisdale also hinted strongly at changes for Rovers’ next match.

“We’ve lost the last three league games so I’m learning very quickly about my players,” he said.

“The players who are available for selection need to prove they are deserving of selection.”