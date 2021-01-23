Keith Hill urges Tranmere fans to back his way of doing things at the club

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Tranmere boss Keith Hill urged supporters not to try to wreck what he doing at the club after his side made it back-to-back wins with a 2-1 victory over Bolton.

Danny Lloyd and James Vaughan scored before Antoni Sarcevic pulled one back for Bolton. Ryan Delaney saw red for the visitors and Rovers hung on to the delight of boss Hill.

He said: “Since the manager changed here we have 26 points from 13 games, two points a game. That is momentum and we’ve got people looking at the small details but I look at the big picture.

“We are trying to build, build and build and we can’t have people kicking the foundations.

“It was a battle and we had to dig deep because we’ve played Wednesday, Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday and we had to dig deep.

“We can have a small celebration but not too much. We are halfway through the season and we have 35 points from 23 games, and the second half of the season has to be better.

“We started at a high tempo and playing like that can be sustained, I’ve had success doing it and it’s a squad game. We have the 11 players out there and the five subs to use.

“I am a true believer in that, rock and roll football. I am a believer in (Jurgen) Klopp and Pep (Guardiola), and this is not new. I’ve been banging the drum for 14 years about this, not the last two because of modern-day coaches.”

Bolton boss Ian Evatt felt his side did not get decisions given their way.

He said: “We created a lot of chances at 2-1 down and we have been let down by the officials today, they’ve really cost us as has the first three minutes.

“I take exception to Ryan Delaney’s red card. Manny Monthe should have been sent off a few minutes before when he drags our player down when he is clean through on goal.

“The first one is not a booking, the second one was a good old fashioned challenge, but Tranmere had a lot of senior players in the referee’s ear today officiating him, and we didn’t get the rub of the green with decisions.

“The sending off is unfair and unjust, especially when they should have had a lad sent off and he went unpunished.

“We should have come away with something. There are positives to take but the fact is we have not won a game this year, and we have to get our head down and start scrapping.

“We’ve got Mansfield on Tuesday and we have to keep going. What we have to do is stick together because things are tough at the moment.

“We understand results have not been good enough and we need to change that and turn that around.”