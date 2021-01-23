Sunday, January 24th 2021 Show Links
Five-star Anderson and Fallon’s Pokemon obsession – Saturday’s sporting social

by Press Association
January 23, 2021, 6:48 pm Updated: January 23, 2021, 6:51 pm
Jimmy Anderson and Fallon Sherrock feature in Saturday’s sporting social (Alastair Grant/Simon Cooper/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 23.

Football

Mauricio Pochettino was delighted to return to football.

Nigel Adkins was ready for the football.

What a strike!

Comedian Josh Widdicombe had a restricted view watching Plymouth’s FA Cup tie.

Erling Haaland called for improvements from Borussia Dortmund.

Jadon Sancho is ready for the fight.

Bernie Sanders is a Shrews fan!

The Hammers are into the hat.

Michail Antonio praised young forward Dapo Afolayan.

Cricket

James Anderson took centre stage in Sri Lanka with a 30th Test five-wicket haul.

KP gave out some advice.

Ben Stokes headed for India.

Some Saturday night lockdown fun.

Golf

Pietersen also had wisdom to share regarding Rory McIlroy’s Abu Dhabi exploits.

Or does he?

MMA

Conor McGregor was ready for war.

Darts

Fallon Sherrock admitted her Pokemon obsession.