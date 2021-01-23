Five-star Anderson and Fallon’s Pokemon obsession – Saturday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 23.

Football

Mauricio Pochettino was delighted to return to football.

Nigel Adkins was ready for the football.

What a strike!

Comedian Josh Widdicombe had a restricted view watching Plymouth’s FA Cup tie.

Erling Haaland called for improvements from Borussia Dortmund.

Jadon Sancho is ready for the fight.

Bernie Sanders is a Shrews fan!

The Hammers are into the hat.

Playing for the U23s last night and scoring for on your first team debut the next day… What a moment, @dapo_afolayan! 💪 pic.twitter.com/PfClOEmd2H — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 23, 2021

Michail Antonio praised young forward Dapo Afolayan.

Round 5 we’re coming! Class seeing @dapo_afolayan open his account, congratulations bro 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/b9AYHg0cAs — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) January 23, 2021

Cricket

James Anderson took centre stage in Sri Lanka with a 30th Test five-wicket haul.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by We Are England Cricket (@englandcricket) Jimmy's figures so far 🤯 Scorecard: https://t.co/amgffKzDdu#SLvENGpic.twitter.com/5b9gfPFXrP — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 23, 2021 Message for @jimmy9? 👏 👍 😉 🇱🇰 #SLvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/MhRUewcmR7 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 23, 2021 Not much more you can say about @jimmy9, so I won’t try to. Now we need to show we can score 500+ in these conditions. Not necessarily for this Test, but as a foundation for rest of the winter. England can’t rely solely on @root66 to compete with India. Everyone needs to step up. — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) January 23, 2021 👍🏼👍🏼 🦌 @jimmy9 https://t.co/M0TnRVrl34 — Greg James (@gregjames) January 23, 2021 Unreal from @jimmy9 lost a bit of pace, not much swing but consistency of delivery after delivery in the right areas is genius material, same with @StuartBroad8 last test match! What will we do without them 🤷‍♂️ we’ve got talent no doubt but those 2 just have so much discipline👑👑 — Darren Gough MBE (@DGoughie) January 23, 2021

KP gave out some advice.

Hey @englandcricket, print this and give it to Sibley & Crawley. They can call me to discuss it at length if they want…! 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/qBmArq211s — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 23, 2021

Ben Stokes headed for India.

See you soon India ✈️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TrGHG3iuy3 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) January 23, 2021

Some Saturday night lockdown fun.

Golf

Pietersen also had wisdom to share regarding Rory McIlroy’s Abu Dhabi exploits.

Crowds(albeit small crowds) are back in Abu Dhabi for the golf creating atmosphere and guess who’s up top of the leaderboard? Rory needs crowds. It’s plain and simple! Hard for some to understand, but it’s just the case…! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 23, 2021

Or does he?

MMA

Conor McGregor was ready for war.

Darts

Fallon Sherrock admitted her Pokemon obsession.