Leam Richardson looks at positives as Wigan are held to goalless draw

Leam Richardson’s glass was definitely half-full after the Sky Bet League One stalemate between his Wigan side and Fleetwood.

In a game bereft of quality and excitement, Wigan – without self-isolating talisman Will Keane – dominated without possessing the magic touch in the final third to turn one point into three.

They were rarely in danger of conceding at the other end, but remain in the relegation zone – a point adrift of safety.

“Look, we’ll always take the positives out of any game,” said Richardson.

“And if you’re not going to win, then the next best thing is to make sure you don’t lose.

“So that’s a positive for us, but I also thought we got into some good areas, and the energy and application was again top class.”

Wigan’s best chance came just before the interval but Zach Clough – signed on Friday from Nottingham Forest for the rest of the season – dragged his shot wide from in front of goal.

“The main thing I suppose is that the lads are in the position to have those kinds of chances,” added Richardson.

“Whatever happens after that is secondary – whether they score or they miss – because we want him in those areas to have the opportunity.

“He’s putting himself in areas where he can affect the game, and that’s what he’s in there for.

“I’m sure he’ll get goals for us while he’s here, no question about that.”

For Fleetwood boss Simon Wiles, it was a welcome point that stopped the rot after three defeats on the spin.

“I’m pleased we’re up and running,” he said.

“I actually feel in the previous fixtures we probably played better, but we just didn’t come away with anything.

“This was a tough game, and the fact we’ve come away with a clean sheet and a point puts us in a good position, we’ve built the foundations now.

“I thought there was a lot of grit and determination, more of the other side of the game we’ve been talking about…being difficult to beat.

“We know we’ve got some players who can really hurt teams at the other end of the field.

“But there’s really been a focus on being difficult to beat, that’s been the key message this week, and I’m delighted with the response.”

Town, with only six goals in their last 10 matches, created a couple of decent opportunities, but Paddy Madden could only head over and then fire straight at Jamie Jones.

“There’s always those thoughts when you create some good chances,” Wiles added.

“We know we’ve got to be more ruthless in front of goal, and taking more of the chances that come along.

“I suppose a bigger concern for me would be if we weren’t creating the chances we are.

“We’re continuing to create chances in every game, and once that starts happening I’m confident we can start picking up more points.”