Covid-19 outbreak at Burton sees Shrewsbury match postponed

Burton are the latest EFL club to have a game postponed after returning numerous positive tests for coronavirus.

The Brewers’ scheduled League One clash with Shrewsbury on Tuesday has been called off due to players and staff members needing to self-isolate.

A club statement read: “Burton can confirm that, following the latest round of Covid-19 testing, several members of the first-team playing squad and staff have tested positive.

“In accordance with Government and EFL guidelines, all those testing positive have now entered a period of self-isolation. To comply with medical confidentiality, we will not be making public the names of those who have tested positive.

“The club can confirm that our game against Shrewsbury, scheduled for Tuesday, January 26, has been postponed and will be rearranged in due course.”

Players and staff at EFL clubs are being tested twice a week, with the testing being funded by the Professional Footballers’ Association.

The last time the EFL released figures, covering January 11-17, there were 32 positive cases among 4,598 individuals tested.