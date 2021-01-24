Man Utd back on top of the Women’s Super League after beating Birmingham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Manchester United moved back to the top of the Women’s Super League as goals from Leah Galton and Ella Toone fired Casey Stoney’s side to a 2-0 win over Birmingham.

Having had their 10-match unbeaten start in the league ended by Chelsea last weekend, United responded with a comfortable victory which was more commanding than the final score suggested.

Galton turned in an excellent cross from the impressive Lauren James and Toone’s low strike secured three points for United, who moved back above Chelsea as their match at Bristol City was called off due to the weather.

Arsenal’s match against West Ham and Everton’s trip to Tottenham also fell victim to the conditions.

Manchester City’s match at Brighton was the only other fixture to go ahead on Sunday but the visitors ensured there was no shortage of goals for the highlights reel as they ran out 7-1 winners.

Caroline Weir scored two goals in the space of five minutes before captain Steph Houghton made it 3-0 four minutes before half-time.

Now that's some way to celebrate your 150th #BarclaysFAWSL appearance! A STUNNING free-kick from @stephhoughton2! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Js2Lzgtrce — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) January 24, 2021

Ellen White added a fourth in the 58th minute before Houghton marked her 150th league appearance with a second moments later.

Ireland international Rianna Jarrett scored a consolation goal for Brighton in the 69th minute, before Chloe Kelly and Janine Beckie padded City’s lead.