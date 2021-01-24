Mesut Ozil says goodbye and Joe Root earns praise – Sunday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 24.

MMA

Conor McGregor got knocked out.

1-1 Maybe we'll see these two share an Octagon again some day… #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/lBWg63ynik — UFC (@ufc) January 24, 2021 We're not in 2014 anymore… #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/aywi4O9gsj — UFC (@ufc) January 24, 2021 SCORE: EQUALED. [ #UFC257 | #InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi ] pic.twitter.com/V7sOcRy1Uh — UFC (@ufc) January 24, 2021 "I'm gutted." Conor McGregor reacts after his #UFC257 loss. pic.twitter.com/CJN7a2FuZg — UFC (@ufc) January 24, 2021

But vowed to return stronger.

Some big names reacted to McGregor’s loss.

This is what happened, when you change your team, leave the sparring partners who made you a champion and sparring with little kids, far away from reality. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 24, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul) Beautiful thing about the fight game, anything can happen! Congrats to @DustinPoirier Huge win! #UFC257 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) January 24, 2021 Goosebumps. What a sport. I want to hug Dustin and Conor #ufc257 — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) January 24, 2021 That was impressive @DustinPoirier ! Go again @TheNotoriousMMA @ufc #UFC257 — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) January 24, 2021 Good night everyone pic.twitter.com/MhQWZXNRxE — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) January 24, 2021

Football

Mesut Ozil’s time at Arsenal came to an end.

Douglas Luiz poked fun at Jack Grealish’s face after he was subbed against Newcastle.

Nigel Adkins had fun in the snow.

Jan Vertonghen’s quarantine doesn’t look too bad.

Michail Antonio was left disappointed.

Peter Crouch could not believe the weather.

Fire and ice in one morning 🔥🥶 pic.twitter.com/XvG6v5AIH1 — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) January 24, 2021

But Jose Mourinho was ready for a training session.

David Beckham had a super Sunday in store.

Steven Gerrard brought up a Rangers milestone.

Another trophy for Virgil Van Dijk.

The kids are alright at West Ham.

Incredible to see these 3 make there debuts yesterday! So happy for them all! Hopefully just the start of many more in a West Ham shirt for them! ❤️⚒ https://t.co/i7Hf4IEySa — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) January 24, 2021

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand was pleased to see two United academy products linking up in their entertaining FA Cup win over Liverpool.

Cricket

Joe Root continued to dominate in Sri Lanka.

Century number 19 for @root66! Scorecard: https://t.co/amgffKzDdu#SLvENGpic.twitter.com/NzEsVplk96 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 24, 2021 One of the GREAT Test 100s @root66 !!!! #Rrrrrrooooooottttttt #SLvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 24, 2021 A cruel end to the most wonderful innings @root66 so skilful in these conditions. Calm, composed & clear with the plan. Awesome 👏 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🏏 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) January 24, 2021

Ouch!

Nathan McAndrew, tough as nails. He's continuing his over after this painful hit 😧 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/hL74jinad9 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 24, 2021

Run out twice!

KP was not happy with England’s selection decisions for the upcoming India tour.

Big debate on whether ENG have picked their best team to play India in the 1st Test.Winning IN India is as good a feeling as winning in Aus. It’s disrespectful to ENG fans & also @BCCI to NOT play your best team. Bairstow has to play!Broad/Anderson have to play! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 24, 2021 The BEST England players will want to play as many games as possible against India, in India. PICK THEM! Then they go to IPL & earn everything they deserve. Cash is king for every sportsman. They’re a business! They can have a break after that! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 24, 2021

But was happy playing golf in the snow.

I play golf in all weather. What a stunning morning! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/IS4xpxdbKm — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 24, 2021

Tom Curran was also enjoying the weather.

Tennis

Andy Murray was dealing with missing out on a trip to Melbourne.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was hard at work ahead of the new season.

As was Antonio Giovinazzi.

Basketball

Only Ray Allen has now scored more three-pointers in the NBA than Stephen Curry.

Golf

Tyrrell Hatton enjoyed seeing what people had to say on Twitter following his Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship triumph.