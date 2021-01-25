Monday, January 25th 2021 Show Links
The sporting weekend in pictures

by Press Association
January 25, 2021, 5:02 am
Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes (left) scored the winning goal against Liverpool (Laurence Griffiths/PA)
The FA Cup fourth round took centre stage during a dramatic weekend of sporting action both at home and abroad.

Manchester United substitute Bruno Fernandes settled a five-goal thriller as he came off the bench to beat Liverpool.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham claimed his share of the headlines with a hat-trick in a 3-1 victory over Luton, but he was almost outdone by Cheltenham’s Alfie May who fired the League Two side to within nine minutes of a famous giant-killing victory over Premier League aristocrats Manchester City before late goals from Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus and Ferran Torres.

Mohamed Salah fires Liverpool ahead at Manchester United
Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood celebrates scoring his side’s first goal against Liverpool
Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham (centre) plundered a hat-trick in his side's 3-1 FA Cup fourth round victory over Luton
Chelsea fans displayed a banner backing under-pressure manager Frank Lampard
Cheltenham's Will Boyle (centre) with Alfie May (bottom) and Charlie Raglan (top) celebrate taking the lead against Premier League Manchester City Bet League Two – Jonny-Rocks Stadium
Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin (left) celebrates his goal
A cardboard cut of Adele in the stands during the FA Cup fourth round match between Chorley and Wolves
Birmingham’s Gemma Lawley (left) and Manchester United’s Lauren James battle for the ball during United's 2-0 FA Women’s Super League victory on Sunday
Ryan Kent set Rangers on their way to a 5-0 victory over Ross County which left them 23 points clear of arch-rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table
Frenkie de Jong fired Barcelona into a first-half lead at lowly Elche
First Flow clears the last to win The Matchbook Betting Exchange Clarence House Chase at Ascot
Nada To Prada ridden by Richard Patrick during the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock
Denver Nuggets centre Isaiah Hartenstein (25) shoots between Phoenix Suns’ Cameron Johnson and Deandre Ayton (22)
