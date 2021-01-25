St Johnstone borrow Glenn Middleton from Rangers

St Johnstone have signed Rangers winger Glenn Middleton on loan until the end of the season.
The Scotland Under-21 international has made 28 first-team appearances for Rangers but only one this season, as a substitute in a Betfred Cup win over Falkirk.
The 21-year-old has previously had loan spells with Hibernian and Bradford.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe