Cameron Burgess banned for Accrington

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Accrington will face Hull for the second time in a week without defender Cameron Burgess.

The Reds lost 3-0 to City last time out and were reduced to 10 men in the 66th minute when Burgess was shown a second yellow card.

The Australian will now sit out the game due to suspension, as will Newcastle loanee Mo Sangare, who has suffered a hamstring injury.

Ross Sykes (knee) and Matt Butcher (broken nose) returned to the fold last week and are likely to feature again.

Hull boss Grant McCann has no fresh injury concerns for the clash.

Reece Burke was serving a one-match suspension when the two teams last met and he is an option.

Burke was on the bench for Saturday’s 4-0 win against Portsmouth having served a one-game ban.

The Tigers top Sky Bet League One on goal difference from Lincoln.