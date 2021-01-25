Chris Hussey eyeing Cheltenham return against Oldham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Chris Hussey could be back in contention when Cheltenham resume their League Two campaign against Oldham.

The experienced defender missed the Robins’ glamorous FA Cup clash against Manchester City with a foot injury.

Several Town players were nursing knocks ahead of the fourth-round tie at the weekend, with some playing against Pep Guardiola’s team, and they will need to be assessed once more.

Cheltenham will hope to carry the impressive performance in defeat against City into their league campaign, with their promotion challenge faltering recently after seven games without a win.

Alfie McCalmont is expected to be back in the Oldham squad.

The midfielder, on loan from Leeds, missed the win over Newport on Saturday with a knock but Latics boss Harry Kewell is confident he will be back in contention against the Robins.

Kewell has to decide if he names an unchanged team, or if McCalmont is restored to the starting line-up.

Oldham head to Whaddon Road looking to record back-to-back league victories for the first time since November.