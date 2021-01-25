Mansfield to assess Ollie Clarke ahead of Bolton clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Mansfield will check on captain Ollie Clarke ahead of their home game against Bolton.

The midfielder has resumed training after a knee injury and will hope to return after a three-game absence.

Defender James Perch has been involved in training after recovering from a recent illness and was an unused substitute at Southend on Saturday, where the Stags recorded a fifth successive win in Sky Bet League Two.

Wing-back Joe Riley is a long-term absentee and will be out once more.

Bolton will be without suspended defender Ryan Delaney at the One Call Stadium.

Delaney was sent off in the defeat at Tranmere and will serve a one-match ban.

Midfielder Kieran Lee has a muscular problem and Tuesday night’s game is likely to come too soon for him to return.

On-loan Swansea defender Declan John could make his debut, having not featured since his arrival because of a hamstring injury.