Millwall boss Gary Rowett set to bring back his key players for Watford game

Millwall manager Gary Rowett will make a number of changes for his side’s Sky Bet Championship match against Watford.

Rowett rested eight players for Millwall’s 3-0 fourth-round FA Cup defeat against Bristol City at the weekend.

But Matt Smith, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Bartosz Bialkowski, Scott Malone, Ryan Woods and Jed Wallace are all set to be restored to the starting line-up.

Billy Mitchell and Connor Mahoney are unlikely to feature as they work their way back to full fitness.

Goalkeeper Ben Foster continues to be unavailable for Watford.

Foster’s enforced absence following a broken finger will pave the way for Daniel Bachmann to retain his spot in goal.

Striker Stipe Perica is back in solo training but not ready for a first-team return, while Domingos Quina (hamstring) and Christian Kabasele (knee) are unlikely to feature.

Forward Isaac Success is also on the sidelines.