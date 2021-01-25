New signing Josh Harrop missing for Ipswich

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ipswich will once again be without new loan signing Josh Harrop when they host Sunderland.

The midfielder joined Town from Preston last Wednesday but later tested positive for Covid-19, forcing him to miss Saturday’s defeat to Peterborough and the club’s next two games.

Striker James Norwood will be assessed ahead of the clash after he failed to overcome a hamstring problem in time to face Posh.

Recent signing Luke Thomas started the weekend game on the bench but came on for the last 16 minutes and he will hope to feature more prominently.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has no fresh injury concerns for the trip.

The Black Cats boss made two changes for Saturday’s win against Shrewsbury, bringing in experienced duo Grant Leadbitter and Max Power for Dion Sanderson and recent signing Carl Winchester.

Johnson may opt to shuffle his pack once again for a game that could see his side move into the play-off places.

In-form striker Charlie Wyke scored his 14th goal of the campaign to sink the Shrews and he is expected to lead the line once again.