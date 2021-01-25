Doncaster contend with a number of injuries ahead of AFC Wimbledon clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Doncaster manager Darren Moore has a handful of injury absences ahead of his side’s League One encounter with AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night.

Rovers captain James Coppinger is out with a calf injury and has missed the previous three fixtures.

Madger Gomes has been missing since October with a hamstring complaint and will not feature.

Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules is also suffering with a hamstring issue and may not be fit to partake.

AFC Wimbledon manager Glyn Hodges has no new injury concerns ahead of the clash.

Ollie Palmer is recovering from a quad injury but may find the match comes too soon for his return from a three-match absence.

Terell Thomas will not feature after suffering with a virus unrelated to Covid-19, though he has been discharged from hospital. Ben Heneghan has been absent since Boxing Day with a hamstring injury.

Darnell Johnson could make his debut after joining on loan from Leicester on Monday.