Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox has doubts over several players ahead of Port Vale game

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scunthorpe have injury doubts over Abo Eisa and Jordan Clarke for Tuesday’s League Two clash with Port Vale.

Eisa scored twice in Saturday’s 3-0 derby win over Grimsby but took a blow to the knee and has missed training as a result, with Neil Cox rating him as “50-50” for Tuesday night.

Clarke came off with a thigh injury in the match and looks unlikely to be fit.

Cox also said the game is likely to come too soon for Harrison McGahey, while Kevin van Veen is likely to be out for at least another week.

Port Vale could again be without Devante Rodney, who missed the weekend’s 3-1 home defeat to Walsall with a stomach problem.

Interim manager Danny Pugh has been in the market for a goalkeeper with Scott Brown’s deputy Dino Visser sidelined by a hamstring problem, and on Monday afternoon the club announced the signing of 20-year-old Thomas Scott from Manchester City on a permanent deal initially until the end of the season.

A central defender could also be on the shopping list with suggestions that Leon Legge may be heading for the exits after he was not restored to the squad at the weekend having completed a two-match ban.

Forward Tom Pope remains a long-term absentee.