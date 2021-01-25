Joe Ward to miss Peterborough’s clash with Bristol Rovers through injury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Peterborough are again without winger Joe Ward for the visit of Bristol Rovers in Sky Bet League One on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old has missed the last two games with a muscular problem but he could return for next Saturday’s trip to Shrewsbury.

Defender Ronnie Edwards will not be considered despite returning to full training this week after more than a month of self-isolation.

The Shrewsbury game may also be too soon as the teenager builds up his fitness levels.

Rovers will hope to have midfielders Sam Nicholson and Erhun Oztumer, formerly of Peterborough, back in their side.

Nicholson has been out with a hip injury while Oztumer has been struggling with fatigue after contracting coronavirus.

Ed Upson is out with a hamstring injury.

Another former Posh player, centre-back Jack Baldwin, is set to face his old club.