Alex Revell returns to dugout for Stevenage’s league match with Colchester

Stevenage hope boss Alex Revell will be back in the dugout for Colchester’s visit on Tuesday.

Revell missed Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Exeter after feeling unwell, with assistant manager Dean Wilkins saying it was “just precautionary” and that the club “can’t take any risks” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Matty Stevens came on at half-time at against Exeter and the midfielder could be handed a starting role as Stevenage bid to bounce back from a first defeat in five Sky Bet League Two games.

Elliott List is another likely starter after coming off the bench to score in Devon, while loan signing Jacob Bancroft could be involved for the first time.

Colchester captain Harry Pell starts a three-match ban.

Pell was sent off for violent conduct during the second half of Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Morecambe.

The loss extended Colchester’s winless run to seven games, and head coach Steve Ball could make changes with the U’s down to 15th and seven points off the play-off places.

Aramide Oteh is pushing for a first start following his loan move from QPR, while Miles Welch-Hayes, Courtney Senior and Michael Folivi are also in contention.