Will Keane set to return for Wigan

Will Keane could return for Wigan as they prepare to host Blackpool.

The striker missed Saturday’s goalless draw with Fleetwood after going into self-isolation following a positive Covid-19 test, but interim manager Leam Richardson is hopeful of having him back.

Adam Long also sat out at the weekend with an ankle problem, but there were debuts for new signings Zach Clough, Corey Whelan and George Johnston.

However, Gavin Massey and Lee Evans remain on the sidelines and striker Charlie Jolley has left the club for Tranmere.

Kevin Stewart could make his debut for Blackpool after signing an 18-month contract.

The former Liverpool and Hull midfielder put pen to paper over the weekend and will hope for an early chance to prove himself.

Head coach Neil Critchley otherwise has no new selection problems, although still has players missing. Striker Beryly Lubula was used only as a substitute in Saturday’s 2-1 FA Cup fourth round defeat at Premier League Brighton after nursing an ankle problem.

However, midfielder Grant Ward (hamstring) did not make the squad and CJ Hamilton and Keshi Anderson are sidelined by similar injuries.