Tranmere set to be unchanged for Harrogate clash

Tranmere manager Keith Hill could name the same side for the third successive game at home to Harrogate.

Rovers beat Bolton 2-1 on Saturday to extend their unbeaten run in Sky Bet League Two to four games and climb to 10th in the table.

Midfielder Nya Kirby, signed on loan from Crystal Palace last week, made his debut from the bench against Bolton.

Striker Charlie Jolley will be assessed after completing his move from Wigan on Monday, while defender Liam Ridehalgh continues to be troubled by a rib problem.

Harrogate welcome back Warren Burrell from suspension as Lloyd Kerry serves the final game of his ban.

Centre-half Will Smith, who damaged hamstring tendons in the 1-0 home defeat to Tranmere on November 3, misses out again but could return for Saturday’s visit of Newport.

Striker Mark Beck (hamstring), on-loan defenders Dan Jones (groin) and Mitch Roberts (hamstring) and goalkeeper Joe Cracknell (knee) all remain a few weeks away from playing.

Cracknell damaged ligaments during training at the end of December and is set to see a specialist again in early February.